Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERFANTASY.RO Heropanti 2: Tara Sutaria reunites with Tiger Shroff for Ahmed Khan's film

The makers of 'Heropanti 2' have roped in Tara Sutaria as their female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the second installment of the successful action franchise. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Friday on social media. "TIGER SHROFF - TARA SUTARIA... #TaraSutaria to star opposite #TigerShroff in producer#SajidNadiadwala's action franchise #Heropanti2... Directed by #AhmedKhan.#WardaNadiadwala," he wrote. "#TaraSutaria also stars in the producer's upcoming movie, which marks the debut of #AhanShetty," he added.

Happy to reunite with her favourites, the 'Marjaavan' star confirmed the news and extended thanks to Nadiadwala for believing in her. She noted, "SO amped for this one... A new journey begins with my #NGEFamily #Heropanti2 #SajidNadiadwala@tigerjackieshroff @khan_ahmedasas@wardakhannadiadwala@nadiadwalagrandson."

Earlier, Tiger Shroff had tweeted, "Two franchises, one emotion! #Heropanti2 and #Baaghi4.#Heropanti2 filming soon #Baaghi4 details to follow soon. Yet another one with my Mentor #SajidNadiadwala Sir." He referred to the fact that both films are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tiger will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of "Heropanti 2" is expected to start in December.

"Baaghi 4" will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed "Baaghi " and "Baaghi 3".

On a related note, Tiger Shroff turned singer during the lockdown and released a song titlted Unbelievable. Now he is alls et to bring an acoustic version of it as well. Tiger has announced that there will be another version of it. Sharing a sneak peek, he wrote on Instagram: "Thought of thanking and dedicating a few lines to you through an acoustic. Coming soon #YouAreUnbelievable."

In the brief video, Tiger is seen in a breezy avatar, standing in front of a microphone and humming his song "Unbelievable".

