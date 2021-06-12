Here's why 'boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan' is trending on Twitter

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan became one of the top trends on Twitter. However, it is not for a pleasant reason. The actress is being severely criticised after unconfirmed reports alleging her charging a whopping Rs 12 crore fee for playing Sita on-screen surfaced online. Days after a media report claimed that the actress has demanded such a big amount for the upcoming mythological period saga 'Sita', angry netizens took to Twitter demanding to boycott the actress. It is to be noted, that there has been no official confirmation about Kareena's fee.

Apparently, netizens are miffed with Bebo for asking for such a whopping amount. A number of users on the micro-blogging site have alleged that she is hurting religious sentiments and her 'demands' for the role are 'against humanity'. #BoycottKareenaKhan has been trending on Twitter for a while now. Slamming Kareena, a user tweeted, "Remember the way she arrogantly replied to public that it's you idiots who make us star, Don't watch my flims, I don't care. Let's not watch such unworthy people. She playing in mythological film is disgusting #BoycottKareenaKhan." Some also suggested that Kangana Ranaut or Yami Gautam should play the role of Sita. Many also shared memes and jokes about it. Take a look:

For the unversed, the viral report claimed that Kareena usually charges Rs 6-8 crores for her films. However, the actress has quoted a sum of Rs 12 crores for playing the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming film, which touted to be a Bollywood recreation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Kareena last appeared in 'Angrezi Medium'. She will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood film is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'.

-- with ANI inputs