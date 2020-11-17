Here's why Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshali Malhotra's Diwali pics leave fans surprised

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HARSHALIMALHOTRA_03 Harshaali Malhotra's Diwali pics

Salman Khan has worked with many child artists in his career but his co-star from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Harshali Malhotra made a special place in the hearts of the fans. Everyone praised the little girl's performance as Munni in the film which made them emotional. However, it has been 5 years since the film was released and now she has grown up a bit. But seems like the fans are not ready to accept it.

Recently, Harshaali shared a few pictures of herself from her Diwali celebrations on social media leaving her fans surprised. She captioned he pics saying, “Happy Diwali,everyone!! Here’s to a joyous and wonderful years ahead for us all. Be safe ...#festivevibes #diwali #light #diyadecoration #loverangolis” Have a look:

As soon as she uploaded the pics her fans started commenting that how she has grown up so fast. One user wrote, “Yaarr munni to bahut badi hogayi literally pehchaana nahi”, while another one wrote, “Munni beta tu toh bohot badi hogyii re".

Meanwhile, talking about her debut film, Bajrangi Bhaijan is still running in some theatres in Japan five years after its release! Recently, filmmaker Kabir Khan took to Instagram to celebrate five years of the release of his directorial "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" where he informed about the film still running in Japan theatres.

"A film that came from our hearts and will always be special for me because of the unprecedented love that you've showered upon 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Thank you for the continuing appreciation...5 years later it's still running in some theatres in Japan. #5YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan," the filmmaker wrote on his verified Instagram account