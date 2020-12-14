Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANJAYDUTT Here's what Sanjay Dutt did on 'Torbaaz' sets

TV star Raaj Singh Arora, who is currently seen in the OTT-released film Torbaaz, notes how the film's hero Sanjay Dutt has a way with children. He recalls how well Dutt bonded with children on the sets of the film, while shooting in Kyrgyzstan. Raaj, who plays a cricket coach in the film, said: "In the film, Sanjay sir takes up the challenge to protect kids from the shackles of religious terrorism.

In fact for the shooting that took place in Kyrgyzstan, we had taken kids from various places all over the country to portray an ethnic mix. Sanjay sir and the kids bonded really well."

"After the shooting hours, all of us would play games and engage in various fun activities. One could notice the playfulness of a mega actor then. I am sure that he is a doting father to his kids. The kids did not get intimidated with him, be it the beard, the voice or the height," Raaj added.

"Having worked with young people a lot, Sanjay sir knew how to create the perfect environment. The kids being kids, at times do not understand what is happening. We soon began to eat and spend most of the time together. We were all gloomy on the last day of shoot, especially Sanjay sir and the kids, now that the journey would be paused," Raaj recalled.

Directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz also features Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri, Gavie Chahal and Kuwaarjeet Chopraa. The film streams on Netflix.