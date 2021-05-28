Here's how Nick Jonas broke his accident news to wife Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICKYANKAFANPAGE Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

American pop star Nick Jonas has shared which brother he chose to break the news of his recent accident to his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Nick, who suffered a cracked rib after the bike accident, chose eldest brother Kevin over Joe to carry out the responsibility, he recalled during an appearance with his brothers on "The Late Late Show With James Corden".

"It was a test of a lot of things. Trust, I think, is the biggest thing. So, it was a choice between Joe and Kevin. Who (do) you give your phone to call your wife in a time of crisis?" the 28-year-old singer recalled on the show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He added: "I gave it to Kevin. It's kind of telling."

Sharing details, Nick said: "Basically I was there, and the medics were kind of attending to me. I was about to be put on the gurney to get into the ambulance, and obviously I had to call Priyanka, my wife, to say this has happened. But obviously I wasn't really in a spot where I could talk to her."

On how he himself reacted to the accident, Kevin said: "I was really calm, collected, I think it has something to do with being a father, seeing children fall all the time."

Nick quipped: "I love how he's equated my rib breaking and the whole thing to just me falling."

"Well, (children) fall on their bikes, it's a big deal in the moment, but if you get freaked out then they get more freaked out, so I try to stay extremely calm," Kevin tried to send his point across.

Joe added: "You told Nick, 'Just walk it off, you'll be fine'."

Nick then jokingly shared: "And I have the same emotional maturity as his five-year-old."

On what caused the bike accident, Nick said: "Something just got caught, dirt on the bike, and (I) just tumbled. A little spill. A fractured rib and some other bumps and bruises, but I'm feeling really lucky. It probably could've been a little worse. All is good. I'm recovering nicely. I've got a lot of support around me and I appreciate everyone's well wishes. It means a lot."

Nick cracked a rib on the set of "Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers" on May 15.