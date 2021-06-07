Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Here's how Irrfan Khan's son Babil listens to 'bad screenplay'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil is an avid social media user and often share interesting tidbits from his life. Following the trend, late actor's son shows how he listens to bad screenplay and tries "to pretend". On Monday, Babil took to his Instagram and shared a set of pictures showing how he listen to bad screenplay. "Listening to bad screenplay and trying to pretend," he wrote alongside the images, where he is seen, gazing and smiling.

Reacting to the post, actor Vijay Varma wrote: "Been there done that." On the other hand, Richa Chadha said, "Am an expert at eating my yawns now."

Recently, Babil shared a before and after picture of himself as he shaved his beard and trimmed his hair. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a series of pictures as he lost his '10 years in 10 minutes' and guess what... it is not a scam. Not just this, but his fans find this transformation quite admirable. Posting his photos, he wrote, "The 'wait, what?!' spectrum. How to lose 10 years in 10 minutes, no scam, buy now."

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with "Qala". The Netflix film is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film also features Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Babil has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. "

For those unversed, Babil's father and actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium."

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil losing his '10 years in 10 minutes' is no scam, fans call him 'Handsome'