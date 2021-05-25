Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL KHAN Irrfan Khan's son Babil losing his '10 years in 10 minutes' is no scam, fans call him 'Handsome'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil often takes to social media to share interesting tidbits from his life. Following the trend, Babil on Tuesday shared a before and after picture of himself as he shaved his beard and trimmed his hair. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted a series of pictures as he lost his '10 years in 10 minutes' and guess what... it is not a scam. Not just this, but his fans find this transformation quite admirable.

Posting his photos on Instagram, he wrote, "The 'wait, what?!' spectrum. How to lose 10 years in 10 minutes, no scam, buy now."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Cutie cutie... U look cute... In all ways..." Actress Swastika Mukherjee wrote, "Handsome." A user asked Babil about his future plans. "Bro will you direct a project in future? Do you like filmmaking as a process?" Replying to him Babil said, "yes of course, I will write and direct for sure, 100%."

Comparing Babil to late Irrfan Khan, a fan said "can see irrfan sir in your eyes, same sparkle can’t wait for your debut!"

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with "Qala". The Netflix film is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvitaa Dutt. The film also features Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Babil has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. "

For those unversed, Babil's father and actor Irrfan Khan died on April 29 last year at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium."

