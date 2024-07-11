Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha shares fanboy moment with Tom Cruise | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha meets Tom Cruise

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's famous web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has received a lot of praise from the audience. Apart from Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Sehgal Mehta and Taha Shah Badusha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman have played important roles in the web series. But Taha Shah as Tajdar was loved the most. Taha has been in the headlines since the release of 'Heeramandi'. And now Taha met the hero of his dreams, let's know who that is.

Taha met his lifelong idol

These days Taha is holidaying in London. Being a fan of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise he dremt of meeting the actor and seems like everything is going right with the actor. Taha has shared his stunning picture and video with Tom Cruise on his social media handle Instagram. "Pinch me, just met my idol. One and only Tom Cruise!'' read his caption.

See the post here:

In this video, you can see that Taha is talking to Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, while Tom is also seen talking to him continuously. Both of them posed in front of the camera. The smile on Taha's face tells how happy he is to meet Tom. Social media users are commenting fiercely on this video of Taha. One user wrote, 'Smile says it all. Super brother.' Another user wrote, 'Oh Bhaijaan very good.' One user wrote, 'Seeing this video, I feel that Tom is a fan of Taha', another user wrote, 'Two beautiful people together! Wow, how happy the eyes are!'

On the work front

According to media reports, Tom Cruise will soon be seen in 'Mission Impossible-8'. He recently attended the European premiere of the 2024 film 'Twisters' in London. On the other hand, Taha, who is enjoying a vacation in London will be seen in 'Heeramandi 2'. For the unversed, he made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Luv Ka The End'. He has also appeared in films like 'Bar Bar Dekho' and 'Gippy'.

