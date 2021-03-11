Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARRYSTYLES Harry Styles to open Grammy Awards with his performance

British singer Harry Styles will be the first performer for the upcoming edition of Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer, who is nominated for three Grammys, will open the music’s biggest night with his act, reported Variety. "You don’t want to miss the top of the show. It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before.

"We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you," Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive VP of specials, music, and live events, in a statement.

Styles is nominated for best pop solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar", best pop vocal album for "Fine Line" and best music video for "Adore You".

Besides the British star, the award ceremony will also feature performances by Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and Post Malone.

"The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 63rd Grammy Awards, where Beyonce is leading contender with nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift with six each.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31 but postponed to March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.