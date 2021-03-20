Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's pre-wedding festivities begin. See inside pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's pre-wedding festivities begin

Good news for Harman Baweja's fans! The 40-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot with nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani. The couple had their roka ceremony in December 2020 in Chandigarh. Reportedly, the duo will exchange wedding vows on March 21 in Kolkata. Now, the 'What's Your Rashee' actor and his bride-to-be held a cocktail party for close friends and family to commence their pre-wedding festivities. Pictures and a video from the same have arrived online.

Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has shared several pictures and a video from the event. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Raj has posted a bunch of pictures which showed a bearded Harman surrounded by his friends as they all enjoy the pre-wedding festivities. Aamir Ali and Aashish Chaudhary were also present at the party.

"And off we go, Harman ki shaadi, finally," Raj captioned a picture from the flight. The shot clip shows Harman dancing and enjoying as he surrounded by guests.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA "And off we go, Harman ki shaadi, finally," Raj captioned a picture from the flight.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA Harman Baweja, Sasha Ramchandani's pre-wedding festivities

On the related note, Harman got engaged to Sasha Ramchandani in December 2020. Harman Baweja's sister Rowena shared their engagement photos on Instagram and congratulated them both. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a cream-colored kurta, while his fiancée Sasha is wearing a cream-colored suit.

Both are seen smiling in the photo which was captioned by Harman's sister as, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja (sic)."

For those unversed, Harman Baweja is the son of famous director Harry Baweja and film producer Pammi Baweja. Harman made his Bollywood debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father and featured actress Priyanka Chopra. His last film was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.