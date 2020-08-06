Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's baby boy's name revealed. Here's what it is

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIKPANDYA93 Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's baby boy's name revealed

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his ladylove and actress Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child together, a baby boy on July 30th. The duo got engaged in New Year and got married earlier this year. Naturally, the couple is in celebration mode. On Wednesday, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share pictures from their celebration at the hospital as Natasa got discharged. The duo clicked pictures and cut the cake with the hospital staff and happiness was clearly visible on their faces. While the cricketer had already introduced 'Pandya Junior' with the world, the couple hasn't officially shared his name yet.

It appears that while Hardik and Natasa haven't announced the name yet, they have already finalized it. The baby boy is named Agastya. No, the name hasn't been revealed by the couple anywhere but it is the cake that did all the talking. While zooming on the cake that Natasa cut at the hospital, one can read "Welcome Pandya JR Agastya" on the name tag. Well, isn't it a pretty name?

Check out the pictures here-

Sharing pictures from the celebrations, Hardik Pandya thanked the hospital staff for their service and wrote, "Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems..Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever"

Earlier, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to announce the birth of his first child with Natasa and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." soon after the congratulatory messages and wishes started pouring in. Several members of the cricket fraternity such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan along with Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes.

While Hardik plays for the Indian cricket team, Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with Bigg Boss 8 and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'. Last she was seen in dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 9 with ex-boyfriend Ali Goni.

