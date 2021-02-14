Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA/SHILPA/MALAIKA Happy Valentine's Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Malaika-Arjun, here's how celebs are celebrating

It's Valentine's Day today and people all over the world are sharing romantic messages and quotes. A day so special on which you can utter the unsaid words of love is finally here. Year after year February 14 brings along with it a wave of love which is actually a celebration love. Just like many other couples, out favourite Bollywood celebrities too are sharing their wishes for not just their partners but also for their fans. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor, look how actors are displaying their affection and love for the significant other.

Bebo took to Instagram and treated fans with a beautiful throwback picture of herself and Saif Ali Khan. Alongside she wrote a quirky caption that read, "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine #HappyValentinesDay." Not just for Saif, she even shared a post for her doting son Taimur and wrote, "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat."

Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful picture with Virat Kohli and wrote, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos My valentine every day forever and beyond."

Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh gave her a surprise on V-Day and got himself tattooed. Sharing the update and few pictures, the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer wrote, "My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts #NehuPreet."

Mira Kapoor gave a different twist to the celebration and instead of Valentine, she shared post for her Galentine. She wrote, "Happy Galentine’s to my lover for life, my best friend, and speed dial during the most awkward moments. Most certainly my strongest LDR, I can’t believe I will see you after 1 year at your wedding as we kick off #arjunsejailed today! Can’t wait to squeeze you my one and only And we will still go to the loo together— cause some things never change Time has flown dude - look at the picture quality."

Actor Rajkummar Rao who was recently seen in 'The White Tiger' shared a post for his girlfriend Patralekhaa and wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day my love @patralekhaa. My life would not be complete without you. Thank you for completing me. Thank you for always pushing me to do better. Thank you for always making me laugh like crazy (heart emoji) Mere hisse ki saari khushiya tumhe mil jaaye." This caught his lady love's attention who commented, "Mere hisse ki saari khushiya tumhe mil jaaye."

Sonam Kapoor who was these days shooting for her next film Blind in Glasgow shared a beautiful post for husband Anand Ahuja that read, "Thanks to my amazing husband who spent 5 out of the 6 weeks with me in Glasgow . . It was amazing coming back to him after shoot everyday. . It would have been so much easier for him to work from home in london, but he was here with me as the most supportive encouraging and generous partner. . Thank you @anandahuja .. I appreciate you and I’ll never take you for granted.. love you... #blind #gia."

Celeb couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started the V-Day celebration a day back and the actress shared picture of her boyfriend wearing a black tee with 'Love is in the air' printed on its back. Later, Arjun shared Malaika's post on his own Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika and Arjun's Insta posts

Shilpa Shetty has the most beautiful wish for her businessman husband Raj Kundra as she shared a video comprising all throwback pictures of the couple. She wrote, Main toh tere rang mein dhal chuki hoon..Bas teri ban chuki hoon...Mera mujhme kuch nahin...Sab tera, sab tera..From THEN to Now... May the smiles NEVER change I love you MY #Cookie, @rajkundra9... You are and will be my Valentine every day... but will wish you today. Happy Valentine's Day!"

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with husband Dr. Shri Ram Nene and wrote, "Celebrate love every day Happy #ValentinesDay."

The newly-wed Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture with her husband Zaid Darbar and wrote, "Happy Love Day. To many more being cray with my funny bunny. @zaiddarbar."