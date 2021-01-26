Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Happy Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar; Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes

The country today on 26th January is celebrating the 72nd Republic Day. From markets to public places, everything has been decorated with the tricolor, and songs of patriotism can be heard on every street. With children running on roads with the Indian National Flag held high and cooking tricolor recipes to celebrate the occasion, the country is moving towards development and growth. On the celebratory occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the occasion with their fans.