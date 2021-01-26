Happy Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar; Bollywood celebs extend heartfelt wishes

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
     
From Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the occasion of 72nd Republic Day with their fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2021 8:13 IST
The country today on 26th January is celebrating the 72nd Republic Day. From markets to public places, everything has been decorated with the tricolor, and songs of patriotism can be heard on every street. With children running on roads with the Indian National Flag held high and cooking tricolor recipes to celebrate the occasion, the country is moving towards development and growth. On the celebratory occasion, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend heartfelt wishes to their fans. 

From Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, celebrities took to Instagram and Twitter to celebrate the occasion with their fans.

 

  • Jan 26, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Amitabh Bachchan's heartfelt wish for fans

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt wish to his fans on Republic Day 2021. He tweeted, "26th January .. Republic Day..... Happiness peace prosperity and .. be safe .. be protected."

  • Jan 26, 2021 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma extends Republic Day greetings

    India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma extends heartfelt Republic Day 2021 greetings.

