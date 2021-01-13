Happy Lohri 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu; Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KANGANARANAUT, TAAPSEE Lohri 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, check Bollywood celebs creative wishes

As we celebrate the first festival of 2021 Lohri today, people indulge in merrymaking. Lohri is a Punjabi folk festival that marks the end of the winter solstice. From dancing to the tunes of Punjabi songs to relishing popcorns and til- laddoo, everyone is all set to celebrate the festival with great pomp and show with their family and friends. B- town celebrities also took to their social media accounts to pour in wishes for their fans, friends, and family. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Tapsee Pannu and other stars extended their warm wishes in the most creative ways.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shared how she used to celebrate Lohri when she was a child in Himachal Pradesh. Sharing throwback pictures of her childhood she wrote, In Himachal, we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021.

In Himachal we have a tradition of singing Lohri, when I was small, children made groups and sang Lohri in neighbourhoods and collected money/sweets, children in villages and joint families have much more fun than city kids in nuclear families, anyway #HappyLohri2021 pic.twitter.com/McsJP65zyw — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 13, 2021

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee also shared her picture sitting around the bonfire and poured in her Lohri wishes. She took to Instagram and captioned the photo, "Happy Lohri," and opted for the popular track 'Sundar Mundriye' as a background score for her picture. Isn't it a perfect way to wish a Happy Lohri?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE Lohri 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu, check Bollywood celebs creative wishes

Manoj Bajpayee

The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee's Lohri wish is extra special as it has a hidden surpise for his fans too. Manoj tweeted, "Something is cooking Cook going to show up on your table at 12:30pm !! HAPPY LOHRI."

Something is cooking 🧑‍🍳 going to show up on your table at 12:30pm !!

HAPPY LOHRI 🔥🔥🌸💥💥 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 13, 2021

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar made a special Lohri wish for the farmers who are protesting in Delhi. She wrote, "And a special thought n prayers for all the #Farmers n their families and some of them who have lost their lives during d protest. Folded handsFolded hands #रबराखा Folded hands

#Lohri2021 #lohriwishes"