Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Happy Children's day: Shilpa Shetty, other Bollywood celebs say 'Keep the child in you alive'

Today (November 14), we celebrate Children's Day aka Bal Diwas. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. Not only kids but also Bollywood celebrities celebrate the day with great pomp and show. Giving out the message of 'Keeping the child in you alive,' Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and dropped an awwdorable video with son Viaan and wrote, "Always keep the child in you alive! Happy Children’s Day! #HappyChildrensDay #ViaanRajKundra #kids #children #blessed #love."

On the occasion, Saba Ali Khan shared cute post featuring all her nephews and nieces. She took to Instagram Stories to share a collage of her pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. "Happy Children's Day. Stay safe," she captioned the post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABA ALI KHAN Saba Ali Khan's Instagram Story

Children's day is celebrated on the 14th of November every year on the birth anniversary of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. He is remembered to have adored little kids who fondly addressed him as 'Chacha Nehru'. The day is celebrated across the country to raise awareness on various issues related to children including their education, child rights, abuse, etc.

On this today, many schools organise many cultural programmes with teachers performing songs and dances for their students. Different kinds of institutions conduct competitions for children as well.