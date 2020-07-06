Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmaavat, 5 powerful dialogues that blew our mind

It's Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh's birthday today! The actor has time and again proved himself to be silver screen worthy and has won hearts of many through powerful performances, unexpected appearances, unique dressing sense, and impeccable comic timing. Believe it or not, but Ranveer leaves no stone unturned in leaving a mark wherever he goes. Be it the uncouth yet good-hearted small-town slacker Bittoo Sharma in ‘Band Baaja Baarat' or his inimitable ‘swagger' in ‘Goliyon ki Rasleela – Ram Leela', he nailed it all perfectly. Ever since his first film, there has been no looking back for Ranveer. Not just this, his strong dialogue delivery in films resonate with us. In order to mark hi 35th birthday today, we compiled a list of his most talked-about dialogues.

Have a look:

1. Band Baaja Baaraat

'Business ka first rule ' jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo'

2. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

In this movie, he aced the role of a Gujarati boy madly in love with the enemy’s daughter. He was praised for his performance and moreover, we thank Bhansali for casting Deepika Padukone opposite him as it was the reason we now have a wonderful onscreen and off-screen jodi.

'Apni saans vapas lene aya hoon. Atak ke reh gayi hain tere paas'

3. Bajirao Mastani

He played the role of a Maratha warrior in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. From his perfect dialect to powerful acting, Ranveer proved that he was the perfect choice for the movie.

"Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai, ayyashi nahi."

"Hamare dil ek saath dhadakte hai, aur ek saath rukte bhi hai'

4. Padmaavat

It is very difficult to imagine anyone else playing the role of Alauddin Khilji to perfection. When actors shied away from taking risk at this stage, Ranveer not only took up this challenging part but also aced it.

"Hum Khiljio ne saath milkar ek sapna dekha tha, ek din saath milkar saare jahan me apna parcham leherayenge"

5. Simmba

"Yeh kalyug hai, kalyug. Yahaan sab sirf ek hi matlab ke liye jeete hai, apne matlab ke liye."

