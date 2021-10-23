Happy Birthday Prabhas: Radhe Shyam to Salaar, most-awaited films of Telugu superstar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prabhas

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Prabhas is probably one of the most famous new-gen actors from the south. His film Baahubali was one of the biggest hits of all time making him the most loved actor pan India. With unprecedented success, Prabhas Uppalapati, who is termed as Telugu's 'Rebel Star' is on a high as he has a couple of big-budget movies in his kitty. On the actor's birthday here are the most-awaited and anticipated films he looks forward to in the coming years:

Radhe Shyam

With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s and has been shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad. "Radhe Shyam" turns out to be more special as the film marks Prabhas' return to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Adipurush

Telugu star Prabhas' Adupurush is reportedly an adaptation of Ramayan. The film also stars Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Kriti is set to essay Sita while Saif will be seen essaying Ravan and Prabhas will feature as Lord Ram in the Om Raut directorial. Actor Sunny Singh will be seen as Laxman in the film.

Salaar

Prabhas' collaboration with south India's most happening filmmaker Prashanth Neel for their upcoming biggie 'Salaar' is keenly anticipated. The film, which is set to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before violent, dark shade, also stars actress Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. With 20 per cent of the shoot set in stone and the remaining portions to be canned by February 2022, a new release date is expected to be out by the end of this year.

K

The film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin has been given the working title "K" so far. The film stars Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, are the co-producers.