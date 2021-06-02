Image Source : TWITTER/SURYAKPRABHA Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Fans pour in wishes for sorcerer of cinema, ask about release of Ponniyin Selvan

Counted amongst one of the most magnificent and progressive filmmakers of his time, Mani Ratnam has impressed everyone with cult films like Roja, Bombay and Dil Se. His films have always set a bar in Indian cinema be it Hindi, Tamil or Malayalam. He made his foray into the industry as a director of the 1983 Kannada film Pallavi Anupallavi starring Anil Kapoor. The idea behind the same was the fact that he was fed up of watching sub-standard Tamil films. Born on June 2, 1955, as Gopala Ratnam Subramaniam, Mani Ratnam is today celebrating his 64th birthday. On the occasion, fans took it as an opportunity to wish the man who is touted as Salman Rushdie of Indian cinema. Social media got filled with birthday wishes where people praised his work and also asked about his next big release-- Ponniyin Selvan featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking about the project, it will be directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam under his production studio Madras Talkies, and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners of Lyca Productions. The film apart from Aishwarya will also star-- Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Jayaram in crucial roles. Actors like Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen playing supporting roles in the film which happens to be an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

Have a look at how Mani Ratnam's fans are celebrating his birthday over Twitter today: