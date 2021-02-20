'Happy Birthday Jiah Khan' trends as netizens remember Nishabd actress, say 'your place in our heart is fixed'

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSALD5 'Happy Birthday Jiah Khan' trends as netizens remember Nishabd actress

Actress Jiah Khan would have been 33 years old today. The diva was found dead under suspicious circumstances on June 3, 2013. She had been a popular face in the world of showbiz and had worked with superstar Aamir Khan in his blockbuster film Ghajini. Even before fans could have seen her more on the big screen, she allegedly died by suicide. Her death had come as a shocker for everyone. Following this, a case was filed against actor Sooraj Pancholi. Jiah's mother Rabia Khan has alleged Sooraj and his father, actor Aditya Pancholi, used their clout to hush up the case. Nonetheless, the actress's mother continues to seek justice. On her birth anniversary today, Jiah Khan's fans stirred a storm on the internet with their wishes and love.

Taking to Twitter, fans flooded birthday messages for the actress and wishes that her soul rests in peace, They also praised her mother Rabia for fighting for her daughter and seeking justice. One Twitter user wrote, "Celebrating your Birthday with all those beautiful angels of heaven, know that your place in our heart is fixed and unalterable. Happy Birthday, Jiah Khan." Another tweeted, "It is my wish that the holy angels in heaven chant for you the most beautiful song as you celebrate your birthday. Stay blessed in heaven. May God bless you. Superstar Jiya!"

Jiah Khan made her Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Nishabd, starring Amitabh Bachchan, in 2007, although unconfirmed reports have stated that she was originally supposed to be cast in the 2004 release Tumsa Nahin Dekha, starring Emraan Hashmi and produced by Mahesh's brother Mukesh Bhatt.

She was only 25 when she ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan. She mentioned an "abusive relationship" with actor Sooraj Pancholi, son of actor Aditya Pancholi, in the suicide note she left behind.