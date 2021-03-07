Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Karma to Saaransh, 5 films that define actor's acting prowess

Name a role and Anupam Kher can ace it! Known for his marvellous acting skills, the veteran Bollywood actor is celebrating his 66th birthday today ie on March 6. Having featured in over 500 films, the actor knows how to step into the shoes perfectly in a comic, serious or villanious role. Born on 7th March 1955 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Anupam's first film was Aagman which came in the year 1982. Over the years, the actor has received name and fame and also two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. Not just Hindi films, the actor has shown his talent in various Hollywood flicks like-- Silver Linings Playbook, Lust, Caution, Bend It Like Beckham, etc.

The actor ahead of his birthday took to Instagram to share a quirky video for fans and wrote alongside, "This video says it all. Now go ahead and wish me #HappyBirthday!! #SpecialDay #Blessings #Love #Birthday."

On the special occasion of Anupam Kher birthday, what could be better than remembering his top five films that define his acting prowess.

Karma

Playing the legendary villain Dr Dang in Karma, Anupam Kher showcased how a negative character can be so gripping so as to hold the audience's attention till the very last time.

Dil

It was such a great delight to watch Anupam Kher's haracter of Hajari Lal, the penny-wise, immensely greedy father of Aamir Khan. This movie portrayed the comic side of the actor which he shone in brightly.

Saaransh

A drama film featuring Anupam Kher, Rohini Hattangadi, Nilu Phule and more, this one is till date the best one of Anupam Kher. The immortal performance by Anupam Kher for his character made immense headlines and earned him Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Special 26

Starring alongside Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher is brilliant and heart-stoppingly funny as the fake CBI officer P.K. Sharma.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Anupam Kher as Mr. Khosla is simply exceptional in his portrayal as the middle class father who wants to live his retirement in peace. His quirks, his emotional breakdown and his drama are simply lovable. He’s a parent just about everyone can identify with, because he conveys that paradox so expertly.