Tuesday, December 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Happy Birthday Anshula, from brother Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, uncle Anil and others

Happy Birthday Anshula, from brother Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, uncle Anil and others

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to the beloved sibling Anshula and reminisced childhood days. She even received birthday wishes from her brother's girlfriend Malaika Arora and uncles Anil and Sanjay Kapoor who shared picture of the birthday girl on Instagram and wished her.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2020 16:31 IST
Happy Birthday Anshula, from brother Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, uncle Anil and others
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR

Happy Birthday Anshula, from brother Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, uncle Anil and others

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to the beloved sibling Anshula and reminisced childhood days. The 'Aurangzeb' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a quirky throwback photo that showcased the bond between the brother-sister duo. In the picture, Arjun and Anshula pose as they wave their hands while smilingly staring at the camera, twinning black sunglasses. The picture seems to be of a cherished childhood picnic, that the two went to.

Alongside the capture, the 'Ishaqzaade' star penned down a sweet birthday wish for his sister. He noted, "Happy birthday @anshulakapoor This year has been different to say the least but I'm happy to know that u fought & continue to fight to come out soaring learning & adapting to the new you. " Wishing for all the happiness in the world for his sister, Arjun added, " I wish pray hope that u find all the happiness in this world & keep smiling cause that's what keeps me smiling... love you (with red heart emoticon)."

To this, Anshula thanked Arjun for the sweet wishes and wrote in comments, "Love you bhai thank you for giving me the strength to keep going!"

Celebrity followers including Kiara Advani liked the post, with more than 23 thousand fans within 45 minutes of being posted. Uncle Sanjay Kapoor left a red heart emoticon. While Anil Kapoor in his Instagram story wrote, "Happy Birthday to the kindest, smartest, warmest lady that I’m proud to call my niece @anshulakapoor."

Anshula even received a birthday wish from her brother's girlfriend Malaika Arora who shared a picture of the birthday girl on Intagram and wished her.

India Tv - Malaika's birthday wish for Anshula

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA

Malaika's birthday wish for Anshula

Earlier today, Anshula shared a glimpse of the birthday decoration by none other than Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Alongside a video she shared, Anshula wrote, "Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts!"

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News