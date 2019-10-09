Happy Birthday Big B: 10 iconic roles which only Shahenshah of Indian cinema could have pulled off

Amitabh Bachchan and his iconic roles

''Vijay Dinanath Chauhan; poora naam, baap ka naam Dinanth Chauhan, maa ka naam Suhasini Chauhan, gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal, nau mahina, aath din, yeh solvaan ghanta chal rahela hai... haain?''. Whenever he utters even a word, the entire world turns into a mute spectator. Amitabh Bachchan, who is quite opposite in real life to his reel life (past) image of 'angry young man' is celebrating his 77th birthday today.

No adjectives will be enough to describe the God of Indian cinema. The megastar who is truly a gift to Indian films has time and again proved that there's no one like him. Call him Shahenshah, Anthony Gonsalves or Vijay (Big B's onscreen name in 20 films), his magic changes with every name but the charm remains the same. It is difficult to recall any actor (correct us, if we are wrong) with such a vast and versatile filmography.

Hence, on his 77th birthday, we have listed 10 iconic characters (in no particular order) played by the megastar. We know we must have missed out a couple of your favourite characters played by Big B. What do we do? We are helpless. Every character he plays becomes iconic.

Anand(1971)

The young doctor Bhaskar Banerjee's outlook towards life changes when he meets terminally ill Anand played by Rajesh Khanna. It was that time when Amitabh was nowhere close to stardom. Big B played the role with utmost honesty in this timeless classic by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Zanjeer (1973)

Oh Boy! This film. ''Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaaye sharafat se khade raho. Yeh police station hai tumhare baap ka ghar nahi." Such dialogues made Big B's angry young persona quite popular among the masses.

Abhimaan (1973)

Abhimaan, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee is said to be loosely based on the life of legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar and his first wife Ruma Ghosh. The movie released soon after Amitabh and Jaya Bhaduri tied the knot.

Deewar (1975)

''Aaj mere paas paisa hai, bangla hai, gaadi hai, naukar hai, bank balance hai, aur tumhare paas kya hai?, '' said Vijay in Deewar. This dialogue is still considered one of the most popular lines of Indian cinema and why not. Just feel the intensity with which Big B says it.

Namak Halaal (1982)

Namak Halaal was a refreshing break for audience as well as Big B himself from his action films and larger than life characters.

Agneepath (1990)

Amitabh Bachchan won National Award for his role in Agneepath. Do we need to say more?

Black (2005)

Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a teacher of differently-abled Michelle (Rani Mukerji) in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film. This role again fetched him his second National Film Award for Best Actor at the 53rd National Film Awards

Paa (2009)

Big B nails the role of Auro, a 12-years-old battling with progeria. Abhishek Bachchan , his son plays his father in R Balki directorial. Again comes the third National Film Award.

Piku (2016)

He plays the role of Deepika's eccentric father (sometimes irritating too) in this extraordinary slice-of-life drama. Fourth National Award in Jalsa.

102 Not Out

102-year-old Dattatraya Vakharia aptly teaches us to enjoy each and every moment of our life (Kyunki Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) in this Umesh Shukla directorial.