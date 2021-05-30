Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: Special note from Allu Arjun to the title revelation of his next film

Image Source : INSTA/ALLUSIRISH/ALLUARJUN Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: Special note from Allu Arjun to revelation of the title of his next film

Sunday marks the 34th birthday of Telugu actor Allu Sirish. On the occasion, his brother and superstar Allu Arjun penned a heartwarming birthday note for his actor brother whom he called his biggest moral support. Arjun posted a picture on Instagram. The photograph features the two brothers twinning in ivory coloured sherwanis as they posed for the camera. Not only this, but the fans even got another surprise in the form of the title revelation and first look of his upcoming Telugu film. The birthday boy along with Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled "Prema Kadanta", the makers announced on Sunday.

The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019's "ABCD - American Born Confused Desi", took to Instagram to share the posters of the movie. "Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of 'Prema Kadanta'.#PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii," Sirish captioned the post.

Have a look at the same here:

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's brother, Telugu star Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

Coming back to Allu's birthday wish, he took to Instagram and shared a picture wishing Sirish on his big day. "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother who is my biggest moral support . Wish you a wonderful day and a lovely year to come. @allusirish," Arjun wrote as the caption.

Sirish, who turned 34 on Sunday, went on to thank his brother for the note. He wrote: aceThank you Bunny! Love you!!!"

Talking about Arjun's upcoming slate of work, he will be seen in Pushpa. Based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time.

The film is directed by Sukumar, with sound by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. It is slated to release on August 13.