Hamsa Nandini on breast cancer battle: I'm a chemotherapy survivor but haven't won yet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IHAMSANANDINI Hamsa Nandini is fighting breast cancer

Highlights Hamsa Nandini opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in December last year

Hamsa stated that she has completed sixteen cycles of chemotherapy

The actress said she is still undergoing many treatments for her cancer

Actress Hamsa Nandini, who had earlier announced her breast cancer diagnosis, reveals that she has now survived the chemotherapy.

The 'Soggade Chinni Nayana' actress, who took to her social media handles to update on her ongoing cancer treatment, stated that she has completed sixteen cycles of chemotherapy.

Hamsa Nandini said she is still undergoing many treatments for her cancer as she shared pictures.

Along with the pictures of her hospital room, writing, "Annnnd.... am done with 16 cycles of chemotherapy!!! I am now officially a chemo survivor. But am not done yet, I haven't won yet. It's time to prepare for the next battle... It's time for the surgeries. #epirubicin #acchemo #paclitaxel #chemosurvivor #brca1 #breastcancer #swanstories. (sic)"

In late December 2021, the actress had opened up that her discovery of a lump in her breast had changed her life upside down. As she also revealed that even her mom passed away due to breast cancer, and hence she made a promise that she will fight the disease.

"I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others(sic)", she had written, as she announced her cancer diagnosis earlier.