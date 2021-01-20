Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Bollywood stars pour in wishes

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi and many Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and poured in their warm wishes for their fans.

New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2021 14:32 IST
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. People all over India join in the festivities. They offer prayers at the Gurudwaras, sing devotional songs and organize langars. On this occasion, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi and many Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and poured in their warm wishes for their fans.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote: "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti.

Taapsee Pannu shared a message in Punjabi on her Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut shared PM Narendra Modi's on the occasion and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Vivek Oberoi wished his fans and wrote: "Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab."

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter and shared, "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. HAPPY GURUPURAB to all. May the teachings of Guru Gobind ji reflect goodness ,compassion n happiness in all your lives."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh extended his wishes on Twitter, "May Guru ji’s teachings guide us to be more compassionate, kind and loving beings. #HappyGurpurab."

