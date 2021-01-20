Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN, RAKULPREET Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Bollywood stars pour in wishes

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, the 10th guru of the Sikhs. People all over India join in the festivities. They offer prayers at the Gurudwaras, sing devotional songs and organize langars. On this occasion, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Vivek Oberoi and many Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and poured in their warm wishes for their fans.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote: "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti.

Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji🙏 On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects🙏#gurugobindsinghjayanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2021

Taapsee Pannu shared a message in Punjabi on her Twitter.

ਦੇਹ ਸਿਵਾ ਬਰੁ ਮੋਹਿ ਇਹੈ ਸ਼ੁਭ ਕਰਮਨ ਤੇ ਕਬਹੂੰ ਨ ਟਰੋਂ,

ਨ ਡਰੋਂ ਅਰਿ ਸੋ ਜਬ ਜਾਇ ਲਰੋਂ ਨਿਸਚੈ ਕਰਿ ਅਪੁਨੀ ਜੀਤ ਕਰੋਂ ॥



ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਜਿੰਦਗੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਨੰਦ ਅਤੇ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ਿਆਂ ਲਿਆਵੇ! #gurugobindsinghjayanti — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2021

Kangana Ranaut shared PM Narendra Modi's on the occasion and wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti https://t.co/8wwgxUed2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Vivek Oberoi wished his fans and wrote: "Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab."

Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 20, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Twitter and shared, "The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. HAPPY GURUPURAB to all. May the teachings of Guru Gobind ji reflect goodness ,compassion n happiness in all your lives."

The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. HAPPY GURUPURAB to all. May the teachings of Guru Gobind ji reflect goodness ,compassion n happiness in all your lives ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oEJQBRoVcX — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 20, 2021

Actor Riteish Deshmukh extended his wishes on Twitter, "May Guru ji’s teachings guide us to be more compassionate, kind and loving beings. #HappyGurpurab."