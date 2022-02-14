Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIJAYVARMA/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI Gully Boy Turns 3: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar share throwback posts and celebrate the milestone

Zoya Akhtar directorial 'Gully Boy' is celebrating three years of its release on Valentine's Day 2022. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amruta Subhash and Vijay Varma, the film revolved around the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film is a coming-of-age story about an aspiring street rapper from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai. As the movie completed a milestone, the star cast, as well as the director, shared special posts along with some throwback photos and videos.

Siddhant shared a number of pictures with Zoya, Ranveer and others. Alongside, he shared a heartwarming note that read, "14.02 Three years of #Gullyboy! @zoieakhtar you’ll forever be my Valentine Thank you @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma for all the love and support @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar for believing in me, and to the whole cast and crew of this film, I know this film changed something in you & me and cinema in the years to come. Aur aap sab ne jo itna pyaar dikhaya Gully se Gehraiyon mein doobayaa Haara bhaley Main har baar hun Lekin … ghar wapas aapka dil jeet ke aya Shukriya, ye toh bas shuruwaat hai, Aur ab dekho kaise Apna Time Aya!"

Vijay Varma also treated fans with some throwback pictures and wrote, "3 years of best Valentine’s Day moment. Gully Boy." Talking about the film on its third anniversary, Vijay said: "This day, 3 years ago changed my career and affected my life in so many ways that I cannot really express but my journey is for all to see.

"I am glad I was a part of this monumental film. Also, since it released on Valentine's day, it doesn't matter if I'm in love or not, I celebrate this day nonetheless haha."

While for Zoya, she shared a BTS video of Ranveer and Divine recording a rap song from the film. She wrote, "Three Years Today."

The film was released in the year 2019. Watch the trailer here:

-With IANS inputs