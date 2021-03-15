Grammys 2021 performances: BTS dances to Dynamite atop Seoul skyscraper, Taylor Swift performs medley

Image Source : TWITTER/_BANGTANIEE, RCHLES, GRAMMYS Harry Styles, BTS and Taylor Swift perform at Grammys 2021

Grammys has always been the highlight of the global music scenario and it never ceases to surprise and enthrall fans with its spectacular gala event. 2021 is no different. From Harry Styles opening the grand act to BTS performing at Seoul skyscraper to bringing Taylor Swift's first time on-stage performance with Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dessner, Grammys 2021 was lit. Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby, also performed, along with Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, and others.

The 2021 Grammy Awards opened with a sultry performance by British singer-songwriter Harry Styles. He took the stage by storm by singing his fine line track 'Watermelon Sugar'. For the night, Styles was dressed in a black leather suit and green feather boa, all custom Gucci. Staying true to his gender-fluid, retro-inspired aesthetic, he chose to go shirtless under his tuxedo jacket, he paired the look with heeled loafers, several chunky rings, and a cross necklace.

The much loved South Korean band BTS might not have won their first Grammy Award this year, but their stellar performance at the ceremony created history. The boy band comprising of seven bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has amazed everyone with their stunning performance last year as they made a special appearance during a performance of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road (Remix)'. This year, they took their performance a notch higher by reportedly performing from atop a skyscraper in Seoul, South Korea.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, o the other hand, performed a medley of songs from her albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'. Her 'Folklore' collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner also joined Swift making it their first on-stage performance together. Swift kicked off her startling performance with 'Cardigan', as she lied a grassy ground. With a dreamy forest setup, Swift introduced her collaborators Antonoff and Dessner, who joined her for 'August', with the songstress strumming on the guitar along with them. They ended their performance with 'Willow', the opening track of her 'Evermore' album.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories. Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony. Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

--with inputs from ANI