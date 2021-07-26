Govinda, Nora Fatehi are here to take away your Monday blues as they dance on Zaalima Coca Cola; watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NORA FATEHI Govinda, Nora Fatehi are here to take away your Monday blues as they dance on Zaalima Coca Cola

Nora Fatehi treated her fans and followers with an interesting dance video on Monday. And this time it was not just her in grooving but the "legends themselves", choreographer Ganesh Acharya and actor Govinda. Nora took to Instagram and dropped the video announcing an interesting challenge known as the "hook step challenge" ahead of the release of the song Zaalima Coca Cola from her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Sharing the powerpack dance video Nora wrote, " While we wait for the official video to release lets Start the hook step challenge featuring the legends themselves @ganeshacharyaa @govinda_herono1 Full song out July 28th! Lets GO #Zaalimahookstepchallenge #dancewithnora @tseries.official @shreyaghoshal (sic).”

In the video Nora, Ganesh Acharya and Govinda can be seen dancing to the tunes of Zaalima Coca Cola. She indeed looked breathtakingly beautiful in a pink shimmery saree.

A few days back, Nora shared some stills from Zaalima Coca Cola’s music video. She wrote, “Chandi jaisa rang hai mera.. Sone jaise Baal Khabar meri sari duniya Tu toh hi na pooche Haaal #zaalimacocacola #dancewithnora (sic).”

Meanwhile, Nora will portray the role of Heena Rehman in the Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial venture, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Besides Nora Fatehi, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. It is scheduled to release on Disney + Hotstar on August 11.

Introducing her character to fans with a teaser, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Fierce & Bold She will cross any limit to protect her country Presenting @norafatehi as Heena Rehman! #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip (sic).”

Apart from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, she will also be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2.