Good Newwz turns 1: Akshay Kumar shares hilarious 2020 video, Kareena Kapoor wants round 2

The film Good Newwz directed by Raj Mehta has now turned one year old. To celebrate the special milestone, actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor took to their respective social media handle to express their excitement. On one hand, where the actress expressed her interest in round 2 of the film, Akshay on the other, shared a hilarious video depicting how the year 2020 has been. The behind-the-scenes video was from the shooting of the film's song 'Sauda Khara Khara' sung by Sukhbir in which Akshay can be seen performing a naagin dance while sitting with the groom on a horse.

Sharing an Instagram post on the first anniversary of the film, Kareena wrote alongside, "This day last year... the biggest blockbuster... thank you @raj_a_mehta, @karanjohar, @akshaykumar, @diljitdosanjh, @kiaraaliaadvani for such wonderful memories. Let’s do this again soon #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz."

Speaking about Akki's post, it was captioned, "If I were to describe the year gone by, that’s exactly how it would be...topsy-turvy with some ups and downs but eventually we managed to hold on. Hope the coming year brings with it lots of #GoodNewwz #1YearOfGoodNewwz #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara."

For those unversed, the comedy film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani as a couple. Watch the full Sauda Khara Khara song here:

The plot of the comedy film revolved around two couples whose IVF treatment go wrong. Both Kareena and Kiara played the role of pregnant women in Raj Mehta's film. Watch the trailer of Good Newwz here:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has a lot of projects in the pipeline including-- Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey and more. While for Kareena, her next screen appearance will be made in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht.