Geeta Basra: I delivered my son after two miscarriages, held myself from breaking down

Star couple Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra recently welcomed their son Jovan. The actress, who is basking in joy after becoming a proud mother for the second time to a baby boy, revealed that she suffered two miscarriages in the last two years - one in 2019 and the other, last year. The actress is glad that she delivered a healthy baby. Taking to her Instagram account, Geeta shared the first picture of her newborn baby.

Now, talking about her pregnancy complications, Geeta urged women who have suffered miscarriages not to lose hope. "The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen," she told ETimes.

The first miscarriage happened in 2019 and the second one in 2020, when Geeta was in her first trimester. Both times, Harbhajan was by her side. "Howsoever early it happens, if it's your first trimester, the loss is felt by the mother far more than anybody else connected to her".

After suffering a miscarriage for the second time, Geeta and Harbhajan moved in with the latter's parents for some time. The actress was at her in-laws’ when she got pregnant and there she took every precaution. "I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did," Geeta added.

For the unversed, Harbhajan and Geeta tied the knot in 2015. Their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in 2016.

