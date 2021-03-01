Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURIKHAN Gauri, fond of throwback pics, shares another one with Shah Rukh Khan & its unmissable!

Fans have always been in awe of the power couple Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. Their love story, they way they've been standing with each other thick and thin, their pictures, family, each and everything is discussed. The Instagram handle of the two celebrities are filled with many throwback photos and yet again Gauri stole our attention on Monday when she shared another one on Instagram. Taking to the stories section, SRK's lady love shared a photo captioning it 'Flashback' which was taken at the London premiere of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's film's Raavan in 2010.

In the same, Gauri was seen looking like a diva in her deep green dress with black animal print. She was even holding a matching black clutch in her hand. Speaking about the Bollywood superstar, he was seen looking dapper in the black Jodhpuri suit.

Have a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAURIKHAN Gauri Khan's post

Well, this isn't the first time that Gauri has treated her followers with an old photo. On New Year 2021 she shared one and wrote, "FINALLY...2021.Happy new year." Another time, it was from an IPL auction and she captioned it as, "We win @kkriders ...throwback pic Ipl auction 2000 something."

Catch them out here:

In the initial years of SRK's career, Gauri remained in the background but soon flourished as a successful interior designer. She even own a production company and even turned into an author and wrote a book titled 'My Life in Design.'

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Speaking about his upcoming project, it is 'Pathan' directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in 2022. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.