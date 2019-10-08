Here's looking at celebrity spaces designed by Gauri Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauri Khan Birthday special: 7 Times she added spark to Bollywood celebs’ homes

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has turned 49 today. The diva is known for bringing life into the spaces with her elegance and taste of décor. Not just hotels, restaurants, boutiques or schools, Gauri has designed home spaces of many Bollywood celebrities as well. From close friend Karan Johar to Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor, the diva has transformed their homes into something they can call their own.

Here are six celebrities who got their homes designed by Gauri Khan:

Jacqueline Fernandez

Karan Johar

Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about the idea of designing and what all she keeps in mind before decorating a space, Gauri Khan earlier said, "The designing has to be very calm and soothing.With experience, you tend to understand people’s minds better. As you travel more, experiences in life equip you to design multiple spaces for people from different backgrounds and age groups. I have gathered that experience through my travels, of being a mother, a student, and a designer now. These experiences give me the comfort and confidence to design for different spaces."

