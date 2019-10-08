Tuesday, October 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Here's looking at celebrity spaces designed by Gauri Khan

Here's looking at celebrity spaces designed by Gauri Khan

Here are six celebrities who got their homes designed by Gauri Khan:

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2019 12:06 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Gauri Khan Birthday special: 7 Times she added spark to Bollywood celebs’ homes

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan has turned 49 today. The diva is known for bringing life into the spaces with her elegance and taste of décor. Not just hotels, restaurants, boutiques or schools, Gauri has designed home spaces of many Bollywood celebrities as well. From close friend Karan Johar to Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor, the diva has transformed their homes into something they can call their own.

Here are six celebrities who got their homes designed by Gauri Khan:

Jacqueline Fernandez

India Tv - Gauri Khan designed Jacqueline Fernandez's house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Gauri Khan designed Jacqueline Fernandez's house

Karan Johar

Sidharth Malhotra

India Tv - Gauri Khan designed Sidharth Malhotra's house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Gauri Khan designed Sidharth Malhotra's house

Alia Bhatt

India Tv - Gauri Khan designed Alia Bhatt's house

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Gauri Khan designed Alia Bhatt's house

Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

Charming#warm#wonderful@vastu #redrajiv#collaborations

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about the idea of designing and what all she keeps in mind before decorating a space, Gauri Khan earlier said, "The designing has to be very calm and soothing.With experience, you tend to understand people’s minds better. As you travel more, experiences in life equip you to design multiple spaces for people from different backgrounds and age groups. I have gathered that experience through my travels, of being a mother, a student, and a designer now. These experiences give me the comfort and confidence to design for different spaces."

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHousefull 4: Shaitan Ka Saala aka Akshay Kumar as Bala is here Next StoryTen memorable dialogues of Raaj Kumar  