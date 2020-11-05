Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHAN Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are engaged

Actor Gauahar Khan on Thursday announced her engagement to choreographer Zaid Darbar. Khan took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture where the duo can be seen holding balloons, which read "a perfect pair" and "she said yes".

The actor, known for films like "Ishaqzaade" and "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", captioned the photo with a ring emoticon.

Darbar, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, also shared the picture on Instagram. Congratulations poured in for the couple, with celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Jay Bhanushali, Sunil Grover among others sending good wishes to Khan and Darbar. The duo will reportedly tie the knot in December.

Newly married Neha Kakkar wrote, “Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two!”

Dropping heart emojis, Kamya Punjabi wrote "Congratssssss, so happy for you."

In the picture, the duo can be seen spreading smiles and love. Zaid is holding golden, white and glitter balloons to impress Gauahar. While she is seen holding a heart-shaped balloon, which reads, 'She Said Yes.'

Meanwhile, Gauahar looks beautiful in a white coloured floral suit and Zaid wore a dark yellow coloured shirt paired with light blue denims.

Khan, who was the winner of "Bigg Boss 7", was recently seen on the latest season of the Colors reality show.

Gauahar and Zaid were sharing a bond for a long time and now they are officially engaged.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage