Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAL_GADOT Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis dadi her real life wonder woman

As the year 2020 nears goodbye, everyone is busy sharing their new year resolutions, the lists of the things they liked and reminiscing their most amazing moments from the past year. Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account and shared her three most iconic roles, she played in Bollywood. Barack Obama shared the list of his favorite songs of 2020. Today, our onscreen Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot shared a post on Instagram and listed out her favorite real-life 'Wonder Women' using the hashtag #MyPersonalWonderWomen, who left her inspired, whom she loved discovering and whom she would love to meet in the future.

She captioned the pictures, "Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen. Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I've loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me."

Gadot also shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "This has been a long year, ending with the #WW84 release... I decided to end it by being grateful for the wonder women in my life and the ones who inspire me the most."

And, interestingly India's very own Bilkis Bano, commonly know as 'Bilkis dadi' made it to the list. "This 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in," Gadot captioned the photo. For those who don't know she is 82-year-old Indian activist, who was at the forefront of the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi. She even protested against the CAA and Indian farm laws passed by the government this year.

Gal Gadot's list included the women in her family, friends, director Patty Jenkins, 6-YO Carmela Chillery-Watson among many others.

On the work front, Gal Gadot’s film Wonder Woman 1984 was recently released in theatres. The makers have also announced the sequel to it with director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot returning.