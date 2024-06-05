From bus conductor to acting in Oscar-nominated film, a look at Sunil Dutt's life | Birth Anniversary Special

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB A look at Sunil Dutt's life

Sunil Dutt became a Bollywood superstar in the 1950s and 1960s. He gave many hit films like, 'Sadhna', 'Insaan Jaag Utha', 'Sujata', 'Mujhe Jeene Do', 'Padosan'. Moreover, the actor worked in the first Oscar-nominated film of India, Mother India. His different style, avatar and attitude were seen in every film. He was successful in acting as well as politics. This is the reason why his political legacy is being carried forward by his daughter Priya Dutt. Today, on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary, you will know about those ups and downs which one hardly knows about.

Troubled childhood and early life

Let us tell you that Sunil Dutt's life was not easy even in his childhood. He has seen many ups and downs since his childhood days. He lost his father at the young age of 5 years. Somehow he was able to complete his studies. When Sunil Dutt was 18 years old, India was divided after independence. In such a situation, he settled in Punjab with his mother. He also spent some time in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. After this, he went to Mumbai to study and started studying at Jai Hind College, Mumbai. Along with studies, he started looking for work to earn a living. In this search, he got a job as a bus conductor and he started doing it. Sunil Dutt did many small and big jobs in Mumbai. After this, he got a job in a radio channel. As a radio announcer, Sunil Dutt spread the magic of his voice. He became very popular due to his good command over Urdu and powerful voice.

Sunil Dutt's Debut Film

After Radio, Sunil Dutt turned to Bollywood. He made his debut with the film 'Railway Platform'. Although he could not gain much recognition with his first film, but many big directors noticed him. 6 years later, Sunil Dutt was offered by Mehboob Khan to work in the film Mother India. With this, Sunil Dutt became a star overnight in the Hindi film industry. After this, the actor never looked back. Sunil Dutt worked in about 50 films in his acting career. After being successful in his acting career, he also tried his hand at producing films, but he did not like this work. Due to this work, his financial condition deteriorated a lot.

Sunil Dutt's memorable films

Sunil Dutt's famous films include many hit films including 'Sadhna', 'Insaan Jaag Utha', 'Mujhe Jeene Do' and 'Khandaan'. However, he is most remembered for 'Mother India'. It was on this set that Sunil Dutt and Nargis became close. Dutt married late actress Nargis, a Muslim, also of Punjabi Mohyal descent, on March 11, 1958. Before their marriage, Nargis converted to Hinduism and adopted the name Nirmala Dutt. Reportedly, Dutt had saved her life from a fire on the sets of Mother India and later they fell in love.

