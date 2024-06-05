Raha accompanies Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt for new home tour, video viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Raha along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take a new home tour

Like mother Alia Bhatt and father Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor is also very popular on social media. The munchkin wins everyone's hearts with her cuteness every time she is captured on camera. These days Raha is often spotted with her mother and father during outings in Mumbai and on vacations. Recently she was again spotted in Mumbai. This time the little one had reached to see her new house for the first time.

Ranbir-Alia showed a glimpse of the new house to their daughter

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting a new house built in Mumbai. Both say that they are getting this house built for their daughter Rhea. Both are taking care of every detail in getting this house built. This is the reason why they often reach the construction site to give their input. Now his house is ready to a large extent, that is why he also took his baby girl Raha Kapoor there and showed her a glimpse of the new house for the first time. During this, Raha was seen in the lap of Alia. While Alia Bhatt carried a relaxed-fit casual shirt, Ranbir wore a pink T-shirt. Both seemed excited about their new house.

Raha's first glimpse

Let us remind you, that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in the year 2022 and Raha was born on 6 November of the same year. For a year, both the stars kept the cute face of their daughter Raha hidden from the world. Ranbir and Alia revealed their face in front of the paparazzi for the first time on the occasion of Christmas last year and showed a glimpse of the baby girl. During this, all these people had reached for the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch.

