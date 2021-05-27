'Friends' casts' whopping salary for special reunion episode will blow your mind

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HBO Friends reunion poster

Friends reunion episode is just hours away from its release. Fans have been hyped for quite some time to see the reunion of the original cast of the show -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The stars will be coming together after almost 17 years and their pay for the episode will blow your mind.

According to a report published in Variety, the cast has been paid close to $2.5 million each for the episode. That amounts to almost Rs18.2 crore. Whereas, Hollywood Reporter reports the cast to have been paid a sum close to $3 million. Deadline, on the other hand, states they might have been paid close to $4 million.

NOTE: This is a media-based report. IndiaTV does not vouch for the authenticity of this remuneration.

For the special episode, the cast that made its lead characters Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribani household names will mark their return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

Meanwhile, not only this but the reunion special will also feature guest stars including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

In India, the show can be watched on Zee5.