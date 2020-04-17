Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan recalls interesting incident from film Guru's Tere Bina song shoot

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have been sharing some flashback pictures from their childhood or from during the shooting of their old films. Actor Abhishek Bachchan made the best use of the #flashbackFriday trend and shared a still from the shooting of Mani Ratnam's 2007 film Guru. Not only this, but he also wrote a long caption recalling interesting events from that time which involved his long-length hair for the shooting of his film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom which collided with the shoot of the song Tere Bina (also featuring Aishwarya Rai and happens to be the actor's all-time favourite). He also shared how one of his friend's Gaurav whom he lovingly called 'Babu' was involved in the shooting.

Taking to Instagram, Junior Bachchan shared the photo in which he can be seen in the attire of his character Gurukant Desai, which he played in the film along with others in the frame. He captioned the same as, "On the sets of Guru in October 2006 in Madurai. Mani had decided to shoot the song Tere Bina ( my all time favourite) much after we had finished principle photography. If you look closely during the song I had long hair, which I had grown for my film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom."

Guru

Further, he wrote, "Since this shoot happened in the middle of JBJ's shoot (Shaad, the director of JBJ can never say no to Mani as he used to be Mani's assistant and considers him to be like family, hence adjusted his dates to enable this shoot) I just shaved my beard but obviously couldn't cut my hair. They used to pin up my hair during this shoot to look shorter and match the continuity look of Gurukant Desai. This photo was taken whilst I was seeing the playback of the now-famous scene where Guru says the very famous dialogue " जब लोग तुम्हारे ख़िलाफ़ बोलने लगे, समझ लो तरक़्क़ी कर रहे हो।”. Mani, last minute decided to include this scene in the film. So we used to shoot all night for the song, sleep a couple of hours and then shoot this scene in the daytime in the patio of the hotel we were staying at in Madurai. I think it was the Taj."

Sharing the fun fact about his best friend's involvement in the shoot, he wrote, "A fun fact. Also seen in this photo is one of my best friends Gaurav. Babu, as I fondly call him had come to visit me and Aishwarya during the shoot as he stays in Chennai. Just as we were about to begin the scene Mani decided he wanted to shoot this scene in OS ( over the shoulder) of the "minister"."

Abhishek continued, "Since we didn't have an actor on hand, they ( Mani and @dirrajivmenon [also seen in this photo]) literally put a very reluctant Babu into the shot as he was on set watching the shoot and made him into the "minister". I don't think he will ever forgive us for doing that to him and has since never visited any shoot of mine!"

Talking about the drama flick, it was based on the story of a villager named Gurukant Desai and his life journey towards becoming the biggest tycoon in the entire history of India. The movie is inspired by the life of one of the biggest business tycoons in the country, Dhirubhai Ambani. It achieved accolades for its storyline and became one of the best films of the actor.

Watch Guru trailer here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage