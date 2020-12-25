FIRST PHOTOS from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's nikah ceremony. Couple looks like a match made in heaven

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH FIRST PHOTOS from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's nikah ceremony

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahr Khan has finally tied the knot with the love of her life Zaid darbar. The duo has been breaking the internet for the last couple of days with their pre-wedding photos and videos. Today (December 25), Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in a dreamy nikah ceremony. After the rituals, they posed for the paparazzi and looked like a match made in heaven.

For the wedding, Gauahar opted for a white and gold sharara outfit with statement jewelry while Zaid complimented her in a sherwani. The couple looked gorgeous and much in love.

Check out Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar's FIRST photos here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan looks dreamy

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with family with Nigaar

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar with family

Gauahar has been treating fans with her pre-wedding pictures on Instagram. On Thursday, she posted images of her mehndi decorated hands and revealed that she is wearing an outfit gifted to her by her brother four years ago. The actress chose a traditional yellow colour outfit with zari work for her mehndi ceremony. She completed her bridal look with golden danglers and minimal makeup, and a zari dupatta covering her head.

"Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It's so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan," she wrote as the caption.

Last month, Gauahar and Zaid took to their Instagram to share a lovely post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair and they are looking forward to spending their lives with each other.