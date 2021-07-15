FIRST PHOTO of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh LEAKED?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor with her sons

Celebrity couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been very particular when it comes to their younger son Jeh. Not only the couple has refrained from sharing pictures of their newborn, they have made sure to be absolutely strict about the privacy. However, a picture of Kareena and Jeh appears to have been leaked on the Internet. It seems to be a picture from the actress' upcoming book 'Kareena Kapoor's Pregnancy bible', however, there's no official confirmation about the same.

In the apparent leaked photo, Kareena is seen plating a kiss on the newborn's forhead as the baby sleeps in his cradle. Alongwith with the photo, there's a note by Kareena that has also surfaced on the Internet. “To the most handsome men in my life, my strength, my world - Saifu, Taimur and Jeh," the note reads. Take a look:

While the Bollywood star couple have not officially announced the name of their second son yet, Kareena's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had recently confirmed that they have named their second son, Jeh. "Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently," Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kareena's book has landed itself in troubled waters. A Christian group has taken objection to the title of a book written by the actress and filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra against her and two others on Wednesday, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of the community, an official told PTI. Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book, which has a second author.

In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, "Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and publised by Juggernaut Books. The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena announced the pregnancy in August last year, welcomed their baby boy on February 21. Kareena, 40 and Saif, 50, are also parents to son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016. The toddler has been an Internet sensation ever since his birth and is followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock.