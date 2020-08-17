Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADRASH Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat dies of liver cirrhosis. Here's a still from film Rocky Handsome in which he acted.

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is alive, says Milap Zaveri who had earlier tweeted that the Drishyam director had passed away in Hyderabad. Kamat was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31 due to liver cirrhosis and his condition was critical. The 50-year-old filmmaker had battled liver cirrhosis in the past, which had relapsed. Director Milap Zaveri tweeted, "Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct “Sanak” written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan. Sadly the film didn’t happen. Will miss him." This created a storm on the internet with celebrities sharing condolence posts for the filmmaker.

Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct “Sanak” written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan Sadly the film didn’t happen. Will miss him 💔 — Milap (@zmilap) August 17, 2020

However, Zaveri then tweeted that the filmmaker is still on ventilator. He tweeted, "Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive" Another tweet read, "Sadly the end seems inevitable anytime soon. But as of now Nishikant is still on ventilator"

Nishikant Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", Irrfan Khan-starrer "Madaari" and the John Abraham starrers "Force" and "Rocky Handsome", among others. He made his directorial debut with Marathi film 'Dombivali Fast' in 2005.

He has also directed critically acclaimed Marathi films like his "Lai Bhaari". He also featured as an actor in the Marathi film "Saatchya Aat Gharat" and his 2016 directorial "Rocky Handsome".

