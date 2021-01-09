Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Filmmaker Karan Johar shares pics of his 'baby rappers' Roohi and Yash

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a picture of his children Yash and Roohi, whom he lovingly tagged as his baby rappers. The cute picture shows the two dressed in colourful clothes and sporting chunky sunglasses. The little munchkins were all smiles as they posed for the picture. The filmmaker welcomed his children in 2017 via surrogacy. Now, he wonders if he is a good fashion influencer for his kids or not.

He captioned the post, "Not sure I am a good fashion influence ....my baby rappers in the house!"

Soon, actor Ranveer Singh dropped heart and love emoji while Malaika Arora wrote, "This look <3" in the comment section. Alia Bhatt's mother wrote, "Awww just cutest cutie pies." Other celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, BPraak, Mohit Marwah also commented on the post.

Karan welcomed his children via surrogacy. His daughter has been named Roohi -- a rearrangement of the filmmaker's mother's name Hiroo -- and the son was christened Yash -- after Johar's late father.

Earlier, Karan had expressed gratitude to his family and friends as he extended new year's greetings to everyone. He shared a monochrome picture of himself with his children and wrote, "I am grateful for my family and friends for always having my back...to everyone in my company who are my extended family and am eternally grateful for their love and loyalty....yes it wasn’t an easy year but there were many lessons learnt and many steps taken...some ahead and some intentionally behind....I believe we all have the resilience to combat every obstacle and always emerge victorious ....love you all from me and mine #happynewyear"

The director is currently busy with his next directorial titled "Takht". The film stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, and will mark Johar's return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

"Takht" is a historical drama about the rivalry for the throne Mughal between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh. While Ranveer plays Dara, Vicky is cast as Auranghzeb.

(With IANS Inputs)