Father's Day 2022: SRK-Aryan to Irrfan-Babil; Bollywood father-son duos that are spitting images

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood father-son duos

Father's Day 2022: We have often heard 'like father like son' but not everybody has been able to keep up with the popularity and relevance of it. However, Bollywood seems lucky in that area. There have been multiple father-son duos who have stayed true to the popular quote. These Bollywood star kids have grown up to be as charming as their fathers. By adopting their style and fashion statements, they have also taken their good looks and acting mettle. On the special occasion of Father's Day 2022, here, we have listed 5 such father-son duos from Bollywood who are spitting images of each other:

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

SRK and his son Aryan have been called each other's spitting images. The young Khan has borrowed his father's charismatic looks!

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Kha, Aryan Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan

Another Bollywood father-son duo that is popular among fans is Saif Ali Khan and his son Ibrahim. Turning back the pages to Saif's younger days, one would be reminded of Ibrahim instantly. From his curly hair to wearing denim jackets like him, Ibrahim for sure makes a good point here.

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Khan

Irrfan and Babil

While Irrfan is not here with us anymore, his son Babil has kept his memories alive. The young star in the making has worn his father's clothes reminding all of the great actor that his father was.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Irrhan and Babil Khan

Suniel Shetty and Ahaan Shetty

Suniel is ageing like fine wine and his son is growing up to be just as charming as his father. Ahan recently made his Bollywood debut and fans were instantly reminded of Suniel's younger days and his impressive action sequences.

Image Source : TWITTER Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty

Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

It was surprising to see Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor share screen space in Thar. They looked identical in a few scenes. Not only Anil's fitness spree but Harsh has also borrowed charm and charisma from his father.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor

Wishing all a very happy Father's Day!