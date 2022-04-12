Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar get their hand impression done in clay, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHAVNAJASRA Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got their hand impressions done recently

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. They threw a bash for their film industry colleagues later who participated in the merrymaking and celebrated their union. Now, Farhan and Shibani got their hand impressions done in clay and pictures from the time were shared on social media.

Recently, casting artist Bhavna Jasra posted a series of photos with Farhan and Shibani. She can be seen casting their hand impressions in the pictures. In the first photo, Farhan and Shibani can be seen posing happily with Bhavna. Further, we can see them casting their hands locked with each other.

In the caption, Bhavna revealed that the couple’s friends chose to gift them this unique and beautiful memory. The artist wrote, “Their friends couldn’t think of a better wedding gift than this to celebrate their togetherness and something that they will cherish for a lifetime (sic)!” Farhan and Shibani look immensely happy in the pictures.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Roy, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Farhan is all set to make directorial return with Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles.