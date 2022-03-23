'Tum hasti raho yuhin..'. Farhan Akhtar shares joyous wedding picture with Shibani Dandekar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Shibani and Farhan have been dating since 2018

Actor Farhan Akhtar, who recently tied the knot with Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of their wedding. As the couple completed one month of their marriage, Farhan dropped a beautiful candid photo where he can be seen looking at his wife lovingly while she is all smiles. Describing the particular moment, Farhan unleashed his 'shayar' side and penned a romantic note for Shibani. "Tum hastee raho bas yuhin...main yuhin bas dekhta rahoon," he captioned the post.

Farhan's post has garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, reacted to the post. She thanked him for filling her life with love. "Love you .. thank you for filling my life with love and laughter," she commented.

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and reality show host Shibani Dandekar, at Javed Akhtar's Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai. The duo, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair with only family and selected friends in attendance. ALSO READ: Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar are here to make your 'boho mehendi' dreams come true

The guest list at this close-knit celebration included his 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Hrithik Roshan, musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, director-choreographer Farah Khan (who's also Farhan's first cousin), directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Ashutosh Gowariker, and the couple's close friend, Rhea Chakraborty, who came along with her brother, Shouwik.

For the wedding, Shibani Dandekar didn't go the traditional route. Her unconventional wedding gown by JADE by Monica and Karishma was the perfect combination of traditional and modern, Indian and Western, heavy and light. Instead of wearing a white dress to walk down the aisle, Dandekar chose to keep it Indian by adding a touch of traditional red in keeping with Indian rituals. The elaborate veil with a long trail gave an ethereal and majestic effect.