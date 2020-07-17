Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAHKHANKUNDER Farah Khan tries to 'embarrass' Twinkle Khanna with throwback photos

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Thursday recalled directing dance moves for Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor in the 1997 release, "Uff! Yeh Mohabbat", with tongue-in-cheek reference to the title of the film.

"The things you find when you clean your drawers!! Time to embarrass @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor... me choreographing them in a film called 'Uff! Yeh Mohabbat' ...shoot went on for 2 yeara after which we were just calling the film 'UFF!' (even the junior artists look fed up)," Farah wrote on Instagram, referring to the delay in completion of the film.

Her note was accompanied by a few black-and-white pictures from the set. In the pictures, we see Twinkle and Abhishek, known among friends and colleagues as Gattu, in traditional costumes.

Netizens had a laugh seeing the post. A user commented: "Epic." Another one wrote: "Hahaha. Lovely memories."

Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia's daughter Twinkle quit acting shortly after marriage to Akshay Kumar and went on to carve a successful career as author and columnist. Abhishek Kapoor, cousin of Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor, has established himself as a director over the years.

Twinkle Khanna keep the fans entertained with her intertaing posts on social media. A few days ago she had shared how her son Aarav caughter her snoozing while teaching daughter Nitara. Sharing a picture, she wrote, "My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy." In the image, we can spot her little daughter Nitara reading a book as she sleeps on the couch.

Reacting to the image, actress Namrata Shirodkar commented: "Well I don't know what day of the week it is. They all seem the same to me these days." Namrata also has two kids and she keeps treating fans with their special moments with father Mahesh Babu.

