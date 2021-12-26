Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Fans wish Salman Khan a speedy recovery after he gets bitten by snake

In a scare on the eve of his birthday (December 27), Bollywood megastar and 'Bigg Boss 15' host Salman Khan was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. His farmhouse is close to Navi Mumbai in the Raigad district. It is located in a green, thickly forested area. The news of him being bitten by a non-venomous snake has left fans worried. Several fans took to social media platforms and poured in their good wishes for the superstar wishing him a speedy recovery. Hashtags like Get Well Soon, Salman Khan became some of the top trends on Twitter.

"Hope #SalmanKhan is doing okay now. We all are praying for his speedy recovery. Take Care, your fans love you and the entire Nation wishes Good health to you. @BeingSalmanKhan," a netizen tweeted.

"Get well soon bhaijaan. Will pray for your recovery," another one wrote on Twitter.

For the unversed, Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Sunday morning. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged after a few hours.

He's at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday, which will fall on Monday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel.

-with ANI inputs