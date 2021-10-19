Fans spot Sidharth Shukla in Madhuri Dixit's new video, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Sidharth Shukla in Madhuri Dixit's new video

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit gave fans a glimpse of her routine with a new video on her YouTube. From starting her morning with a healthy breakfast to prepping for her shoot and from travelling to the set to rehearsing for her lines, the actress shares with her fans how a normal day in her life looks like. While fans got to know a little more about their favourite actress, late actor Sidharth Shukla's appearance in the video caught their attention too.

Titled A day in the life of Madhuri Dixit, the video includes behind-the-scenes footage from the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. The actress is seen on the show as one of the judges. Actor Sidharth Shukla, who died last month following a heart attack, can also be spotted in the video. It is from the time when he appeared on one of the episodes of the reality show to promote his show Broken and Beautiful 3. Shot in June this year, the video has Siddharth and Madhuri performing the iconic 'Aur Paas' scene from actress' film Dil Toh Paagal Hai. Sidharth stepped into Shah Rukh Khan's character Rahul's shoes, whereas Madhuri reprised her role as Pooja for the memorable scene. There's also a sequence where Madhuri and Sidharth are seen shooting a video for their Instagram reel. Reacting to the video, a number of users consoled Sidharth's demise. Watch here:

The video was later shared by Sidharth on his Instagram account. Sidharth Shukla had treated his fans to a pleasant surprise by sharing a video of him dancing with Bollywood's dhak dhak girl to the tunes of Tera Naam Liya, a song from her 1989 film Ram Lakhan.

"Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3, Sidharth had captioned the adorable reel.

On Sidharth Shukla's demise on September 2, Madhuri Dixit had taken to Twitter to share her condolences. “It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” she had tweeted.