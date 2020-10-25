Sunday, October 25, 2020
     
Fans shower love as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri celebrate 29th wedding anniversary

On the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's 29th wedding anniversary, fans celebrated on social media by sharing throwback pictures of the two of them to pictures of their whole family. Not only this, but hashtag #29YearsOfSRKGauri became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Published on: October 25, 2020
Bollywood's King of Romance and his queen aka Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary today. A perfect example of a couple who stood by the test of time, SRK and his wife Gauri Khan got married on October 25 in 1991. Even though the superstar stays in the hearts of millions, there's only one that is in his and the actor has on several occasions expressed his feelings. The actor once in an interview with a magazine said that if he ever had to make a choice between his wife and career, he would happily quit his work as Gauri is the only person he has. On the occasion of their anniversary, fans celebrated on social media by sharing throwback pictures of the two of them to pictures of their whole family. Not only this, but hashtag #29YearsOfSRKGauri became one of the top trends on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, the family of five -- SRK, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam are nowadays in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League and having a great celebration. 

 

