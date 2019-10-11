Fan celebrates Amitabh Bachchan's birthday with a 77-feet long cake

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's fan in Udaipur celebrate his 77th birthday with 77-feet tall cake

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 77th birthday today and fans of the megastar across the country celebrate their favourite super star's birthday in their own way. A special Amitabh Bacchan fan a rather unique to celebrate his favourite superstar's special day.

A 77-feet long cake will be cut in Udaipur on Friday on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 77th birthday, said Mukesh Madhwani, chairperson, Udaipur Filmcity Sangharsh Samiti who has been struggling hard to establish a film city here.

Since last many years, he has been inviting thousands of fans to Ashoka Bakery where they all gather and cut the cake to celebrate the Big B's birthday.

"This time, the occasion becomes special as Bachchan has recently been awarded prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, he said.

According to chef Vikram Madhwani, "We have made it a ritual to cut a cake on his birthday since last many years. The size of the cake goes in accordance with his age. As he turns 77 years this time, we have made a cake with a length of 77 feet. The cake has Amitabh Bachchan's pictures installed on it. Also, we invite all his fans to come dressed in his attire," he added.

We all cut this cake together and pray for his good health and long life, said chef Madhwani.

Amitabh Bachchan has visited Udaipur numerous times for work and personal reasons. The actor visited the city in 1992 to shoot for his film Khuda Gawah.